Shares of Dollar Tree Inc Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) traded at a new 52-week low today of $70.03. Approximately 394,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.5 million shares.

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) has potential upside of 55.6% based on a current price of $71.56 and analysts' consensus price target of $111.33. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $88.00 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $100.76.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dollar Tree Inc have traded between the current low of $70.03 and a high of $118.10 and are now at $71.56. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates a discount variety store chain in the United States. The Company sells an assortment of everyday general merchandise. Dollar Tree offers kitchen and dinning, toys, books, crafts, cleaning, personal care, glasses, food carriers, gifts, and other household products.

