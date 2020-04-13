Shares of Dollar General C Rise Above Previous 52-Week High

Shares of Dollar General C (NYSE:DG) traded at a new 52-week high today of $172.96. Approximately 235,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.3 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dollar General C have traded between a low of $116.15 and a high of $172.96 and are now at $171.39, which is 48% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Dollar General C (NYSE:DG) is currently priced 37.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $107.10. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $155.47 and further support at its 200-day MA of $152.70.

Dollar General Corporation operates a chain of discount retail stores located primarily in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The Company offer a broad selection of merchandise, including consumable products such as food, paper and cleaning products, health, beauty, pet supplies, and non-consumable products such as seasonal merchandise.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Dollar General C. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Dollar General C in search of a potential trend change.