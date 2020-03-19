Shares of Dish Network-A Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Dish Network-A (NASDAQ:DISH) traded today at a new 52-week low of $17.50. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 246,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 4.4 million shares.

Dish Network-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.66 and the current low of $17.50 and are currently at $17.98 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

There is potential upside of 243.5% for shares of Dish Network-A based on a current price of $17.98 and an average consensus analyst price target of $61.76. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $34.38 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $35.26.

DISH Network Corp. provides a direct broadcast satellite subscription television, audio programming, and interactive television services to commercial and residential subscribers in the United States.

