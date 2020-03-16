Shares of Dish Network-A Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Dish Network-A (NASDAQ:DISH) traded at a new 52-week low today of $18.97. So far today approximately 91,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.1 million shares.

Potential upside of 221.1% exists for Dish Network-A, based on a current level of $19.24 and analysts' average consensus price target of $61.76. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $35.35 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $35.50.

Over the past year, Dish Network-Ahas traded in a range of $18.97 to $44.66 and are now at $19.24. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

DISH Network Corp. provides a direct broadcast satellite subscription television, audio programming, and interactive television services to commercial and residential subscribers in the United States.

