Shares of Discovery Comm-A Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Discovery Comm-A (NASDAQ:DISCA) traded at a new 52-week low today of $19.29. Approximately 339,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 5.2 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Discovery Comm-A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $19.29 and a high of $33.65 and are now at $19.58. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.33% lower and 3.13% lower over the past week, respectively.

Discovery, Inc. provides non-fiction entertainment. The Company operates a wide range of educational television channels, as well as offers consumer and educational products and services and a diversified portfolio of digital media services. Discovery serves customers worldwide.

Potential upside of 41.5% exists for Discovery Comm-A, based on a current level of $19.58 and analysts' average consensus price target of $27.71. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $29.20 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $29.45.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Discovery Comm-A on January 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $30.16. Since that call, shares of Discovery Comm-A have fallen 24.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.