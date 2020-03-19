Shares of Discover Financi Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Discover Financi (NYSE:DFS) traded at a new 52-week low today of $23.25. So far today approximately 386,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.9 million shares.

Potential upside of 274.4% exists for Discover Financi, based on a current level of $23.26 and analysts' average consensus price target of $87.08. Discover Financi shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $70.98 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $79.21.

Over the past year, Discover Financihas traded in a range of $23.25 to $92.98 and are now at $23.26. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Discover Financial Services operates as a credit card issuer and electronic payment services company. The Company issues credit cards and offers student and personal loans, as well as savings products such as certificates of deposit and money market accounts. Discover Financial Services manages automated teller machine networks.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Discover Financi and will alert subscribers who have DFS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.