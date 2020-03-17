Shares of Discover Financi Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Discover Financi (NYSE:DFS) traded today at $34.55, breaking its 52-week low. So far today approximately 1.3 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.6 million shares.

Discover Financial Services operates as a credit card issuer and electronic payment services company. The Company issues credit cards and offers student and personal loans, as well as savings products such as certificates of deposit and money market accounts. Discover Financial Services manages automated teller machine networks.

In the past 52 weeks, Discover Financi share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $34.55 and a high of $92.98 and are now at $34.56. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

There is potential upside of 152.0% for shares of Discover Financi based on a current price of $34.56 and an average consensus analyst price target of $87.08. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $73.12 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $79.66.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Discover Financi and will alert subscribers who have DFS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.