Shares of Devon Energy Co Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Devon Energy Co (NYSE:DVN) traded today at a new 52-week low of $5.64. So far today approximately 1 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 9.8 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Devon Energy Co share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $5.64 and a high of $35.39 and are now at $5.68. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.2%.

Potential upside of 738.9% exists for Devon Energy Co, based on a current level of $5.68 and analysts' average consensus price target of $47.69. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $20.07 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $23.17.

Devon Energy Corporation operates as an independent energy company that is involved primarily in oil and gas exploration, development and production, the transportation of oil, gas, and NGLs and the processing of natural gas. The Company also has marketing and midstream operations primarily in North America that include gas, crude oil, and NGLs.

