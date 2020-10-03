Shares of Devon Energy Co Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Devon Energy Co (NYSE:DVN) traded today at a new 52-week low of $8.29. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 1.3 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 7 million shares.

Devon Energy Corporation operates as an independent energy company that is involved primarily in oil and gas exploration, development and production, the transportation of oil, gas, and NGLs and the processing of natural gas. The Company also has marketing and midstream operations primarily in North America that include gas, crude oil, and NGLs.

Over the past year, Devon Energy Cohas traded in a range of $8.29 to $35.39 and are now at $8.29. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

There is potential upside of 475.3% for shares of Devon Energy Co based on a current price of $8.29 and an average consensus analyst price target of $47.69. Devon Energy Co shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $22.26 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $23.73.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Devon Energy Co and will alert subscribers who have DVN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.