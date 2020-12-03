Shares of Devon Energy Co Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Devon Energy Co (NYSE:DVN) traded today at a new 52-week low of $7.66. So far today approximately 359,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 8.3 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Devon Energy Co share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $7.66 and a high of $35.39 and are now at $7.90. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.7%.

Devon Energy Corporation operates as an independent energy company that is involved primarily in oil and gas exploration, development and production, the transportation of oil, gas, and NGLs and the processing of natural gas. The Company also has marketing and midstream operations primarily in North America that include gas, crude oil, and NGLs.

Potential upside of 503.7% exists for Devon Energy Co, based on a current level of $7.90 and analysts' average consensus price target of $47.69. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $21.53 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $23.54.

