Shares of Dentsply Sirona Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) traded today at a new 52-week low of $39.81. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 95,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.7 million shares.

Over the past year, Dentsply Sironahas traded in a range of $39.81 to $60.87 and are now at $39.96. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Dentsply Sirona Inc. manufactures and distributes dental supplies on a worldwide basis. The Company's products include dental prosthetics, endodontic instruments, dental sealants, ultrasonic scalers, dental x-ray equipment, and intraoral cameras. Dentsply also provides impression materials, orthodontic appliances, and dental operatory software systems and other dental products.

Potential upside of 45.5% exists for Dentsply Sirona, based on a current level of $39.96 and analysts' average consensus price target of $58.15. Dentsply Sirona shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $55.04 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $55.29.

