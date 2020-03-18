Shares of Delta Air Li Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Delta Air Li (NYSE:DAL) traded at a new 52-week low today of $26.99. Approximately 3.9 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 14.6 million shares.

Delta Air Li has overhead space with shares priced $27.44, or 61.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $71.82. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $53.77 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $56.48.

Over the past year, Delta Air Lihas traded in a range of $26.99 to $63.44 and are now at $27.44. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers, freight, and mail over a network of routes throughout the United States and internationally.

