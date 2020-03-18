Shares of Darden Restauran Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Darden Restauran (NYSE:DRI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $35.57. So far today approximately 471,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.9 million shares.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates full service restaurants. The Company operates a variety of seafood and Italian restaurants under a multitude of brand names. Darden Restaurants owns restaurants through North America.

Darden Restauran has overhead space with shares priced $36.39, or 64.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $101.10. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $106.22 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $115.00.

Darden Restauran share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $128.41 and the current low of $35.57 and are currently at $36.39 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.83% lower and 3.21% lower over the past week, respectively.

