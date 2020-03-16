Shares of Darden Restauran Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Darden Restauran (NYSE:DRI) traded at a new 52-week low today of $54.60. So far today approximately 302,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.7 million shares.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates full service restaurants. The Company operates a variety of seafood and Italian restaurants under a multitude of brand names. Darden Restaurants owns restaurants through North America.

Darden Restauran share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $128.41 and the current low of $54.60 and are currently at $55.42 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

There is potential upside of 82.4% for shares of Darden Restauran based on a current price of $55.42 and an average consensus analyst price target of $101.10. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $108.87 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $115.71.

