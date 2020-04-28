Shares of Danaher Corp Rise Above Previous 52-Week High

Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) traded today at a new 52-week high of $170.59. This new high was reached on below average trading volume as 278,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 4.3 million shares.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products, and services in the sectors of test and measurement, environmental, life sciences, dental, and industrial technologies.

Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) is currently priced 35.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $108.67. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $145.69 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $145.68.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Danaher Corp have traded between a low of $119.60 and a high of $170.59 and are now at $168.70, which is 41% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

