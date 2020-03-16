Shares of Dana Inc Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) traded today at a new 52-week low of $7.21. Approximately 186,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.9 million shares.

Dana Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $20.96 and the current low of $7.21 and are currently at $7.59 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) has potential upside of 285.4% based on a current price of $7.59 and analysts' consensus price target of $29.25. Dana Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $15.48 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $16.04.

Dana Inc. engineers, manufactures, and distributes components and systems for worldwide automotive, heavy truck, off-highway, engine, and industrial markets. The Company also provides leasing services in selected markets.

