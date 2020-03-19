Shares of Cyrusone Inc Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) traded at a new 52-week low today of $44.16. Approximately 107,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.2 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cyrusone Inc have traded between the current low of $44.16 and a high of $79.65 and are now at $44.36. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

CyrusOne Inc. owns, operates, and develops of enterprise-class and carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure.

There is potential upside of 41.0% for shares of Cyrusone Inc based on a current price of $44.36 and an average consensus analyst price target of $62.57. Cyrusone Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $62.21 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $65.17.

