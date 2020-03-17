Shares of Cubesmart Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) traded today at a new 52-week low of $21.98. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 643,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.9 million shares.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that owns, operates, acquires, and develops self-storage facilities in the United States.

Over the past year, Cubesmarthas traded in a range of $21.98 to $36.32 and are now at $22.71. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

There is potential upside of 35.4% for shares of Cubesmart based on a current price of $22.71 and an average consensus analyst price target of $30.75. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $31.35 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $32.98.

