Shares of Cracker Barrel Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL) traded today at $82.00, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 137,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 435,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Cracker Barrel share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $82.00 and a high of $180.93 and are now at $82.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.88% lower and 2.96% lower over the past week, respectively.

Cracker Barrel has overhead space with shares priced $82.00, or 48.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $159.25. Cracker Barrel shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $151.76 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $160.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. operates restaurants. The Company serves various breakfast, lunch, and dinner dishes such as pancakes, sandwiches, fried chicken, and ice cream. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store serves customers throughout the United States.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cracker Barrel and will alert subscribers who have CBRL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.