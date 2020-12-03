Shares of Coty Inc-Cl A Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Coty Inc-Cl A (NYSE:COTY) traded at a new 52-week low today of $6.55. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 242,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 4.9 million shares.

Coty Inc. manufactures and distributes beauty products. The Company offers fragrances, color cosmetics, hygiene, sun care, and skin treatment products. Coty supplies its products to department stores, specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and duty free shops in airports worldwide.

Coty Inc-Cl A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $14.03 and the current low of $6.55 and are currently at $6.62 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.73% lower and 1.8% lower over the past week, respectively.

Coty Inc-Cl A has overhead space with shares priced $6.62, or 62.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $17.76. Coty Inc-Cl A shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $10.55 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $11.07.

