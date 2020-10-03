Shares of Coty Inc-Cl A Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Coty Inc-Cl A (NYSE:COTY) traded today at a new 52-week low of $7.70. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 296,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 4.8 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Coty Inc-Cl A have traded between the current low of $7.70 and a high of $14.03 and are now at $7.83. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.65% lower and 1.44% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 126.7% for shares of Coty Inc-Cl A based on a current price of $7.83 and an average consensus analyst price target of $17.76. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $10.69 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $11.12.

Coty Inc. manufactures and distributes beauty products. The Company offers fragrances, color cosmetics, hygiene, sun care, and skin treatment products. Coty supplies its products to department stores, specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and duty free shops in airports worldwide.

