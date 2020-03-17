Shares of Corp Office Prop Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Corp Office Prop (NYSE:OFC) traded today at a new 52-week low of $19.04. Approximately 69,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 701,000 shares.

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Trust focuses on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of suburban office properties located in high-growth sub-markets.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Corp Office Prop have traded between the current low of $19.04 and a high of $30.57 and are now at $19.79. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.31% lower and 1.46% lower over the past week, respectively.

Corp Office Prop (NYSE:OFC) has potential upside of 47.4% based on a current price of $19.79 and analysts' consensus price target of $29.17. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $28.62 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $28.63.

