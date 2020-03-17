Shares of Corning Inc Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) traded at a new 52-week low today of $18.88. Approximately 1.4 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 6.8 million shares.

Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) has potential upside of 75.8% based on a current price of $18.85 and analysts' consensus price target of $33.14. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $27.24 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $29.13.

Corning Incorporated is a global technology-based company. The Company produces optical fiber, cable, and photonic components for the telecommunications industry, as well as manufactures glass panels, funnels, liquid crystal display glass, and projection video lens assemblies for the information display industry.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Corning Inc have traded between the current low of $18.88 and a high of $35.34 and are now at $18.85. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Corning Inc and will alert subscribers who have GLW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.