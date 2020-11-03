Shares of Corecivic Inc Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) traded today at a new 52-week low of $13.73. So far today approximately 204,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.1 million shares.

There is potential upside of 71.6% for shares of Corecivic Inc based on a current price of $13.99 and an average consensus analyst price target of $24.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $16.35 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $17.43.

CoreCivic, Inc. provides detention and corrections services to governmental agencies. The Company designs, constructs, owns, manages, and renovates jails, prisons, government agencies, and inmate transportation companies. CoreCivic operates throughout the United States.

Corecivic Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $24.38 and the current low of $13.73 and are currently at $13.99 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

