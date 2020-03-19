Shares of Corecivic Inc Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) traded at a new 52-week low today of $8.33. Approximately 358,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.4 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Corecivic Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $8.33 and a high of $24.38 and are now at $9.42. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1% lower and 2.24% lower over the past week, respectively.

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) has potential upside of 154.8% based on a current price of $9.42 and analysts' consensus price target of $24.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $15.67 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $17.10.

CoreCivic, Inc. provides detention and corrections services to governmental agencies. The Company designs, constructs, owns, manages, and renovates jails, prisons, government agencies, and inmate transportation companies. CoreCivic operates throughout the United States.

