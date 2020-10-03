Shares of Copa Holdin-Cl A Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Copa Holdin-Cl A (NYSE:CPA) traded at a new 52-week low today of $70.71. Approximately 69,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 374,000 shares.

Over the past year, Copa Holdin-Cl Ahas traded in a range of $70.71 to $116.88 and are now at $72.33. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Copa Holdings SA provides international airline passenger and cargo service. The Company provides scheduled flights to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. The Company also has codeshare arrangements with Continental Airlines.

Copa Holdin-Cl A (NYSE:CPA) has potential upside of 101.7% based on a current price of $72.33 and analysts' consensus price target of $145.86. Copa Holdin-Cl A shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $100.13 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $100.58.

