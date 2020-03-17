Shares of Copa Holdin-Cl A Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Copa Holdin-Cl A (NYSE:CPA) traded today at a new 52-week low of $41.61. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 120,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 464,000 shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Copa Holdin-Cl A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $41.61 and a high of $116.88 and are now at $42.06. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

Copa Holdings SA provides international airline passenger and cargo service. The Company provides scheduled flights to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. The Company also has codeshare arrangements with Continental Airlines.

Copa Holdin-Cl A (NYSE:CPA) has potential upside of 246.8% based on a current price of $42.06 and analysts' consensus price target of $145.86. Copa Holdin-Cl A shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $95.13 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $99.73.

