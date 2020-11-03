Shares of Constellation-A Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Constellation-A (NYSE:STZ) traded today at a new 52-week low of $160.90. So far today approximately 54,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.1 million shares.

Constellation Brands, Inc. produces and markets alcoholic beverages in North America, Europe, and Australia, and New Zealand. The Company has a portfolio of brands across the wine, imported beer, and distilled spirits categories. Constellation conducts its business through wholly owned subsidiaries as well as through a variety of joint ventures with various other entities.

In the past 52 weeks, Constellation-A share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $160.90 and a high of $214.48 and are now at $161.57. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Potential upside of 56.8% exists for Constellation-A, based on a current level of $161.57 and analysts' average consensus price target of $253.29. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $190.85 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $192.94.

