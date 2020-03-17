Shares of Conocophillips Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) traded today at $24.39, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 2.1 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 10.2 million shares.

Conocophillips has overhead space with shares priced $24.98, or 65.7% below the average consensus analyst price target of $72.85. Conocophillips shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $55.62 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $57.51.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, liquefied natural gas, and bitumen on a worldwide basis.

Over the past year, Conocophillipshas traded in a range of $24.39 to $69.60 and are now at $24.98. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Conocophillips and will alert subscribers who have COP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.