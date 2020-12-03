Shares of Conocophillips Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) traded today at a new 52-week low of $30.16. Approximately 749,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 9 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, Conocophillips share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $30.16 and a high of $69.60 and are now at $30.39. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

Potential upside of 139.7% exists for Conocophillips, based on a current level of $30.39 and analysts' average consensus price target of $72.85. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $57.75 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $57.97.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, liquefied natural gas, and bitumen on a worldwide basis.

