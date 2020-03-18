Shares of Concho Resources Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) traded today at a new 52-week low of $33.30. Approximately 149,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.9 million shares.

Concho Resources Inc. acquires, develops and explores for oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin area of Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Over the past year, Concho Resourceshas traded in a range of $33.30 to $124.53 and are now at $34.69. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

Potential upside of 437.6% exists for Concho Resources, based on a current level of $34.69 and analysts' average consensus price target of $186.50. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $74.45 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $78.77.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Concho Resources and will alert subscribers who have CXO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.