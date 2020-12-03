Shares of Commscope Holdin Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Commscope Holdin (NASDAQ:COMM) traded at a new 52-week low today of $6.30. Approximately 587,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.2 million shares.

Commscope Holdin (NASDAQ:COMM) has potential upside of 414.5% based on a current price of $6.71 and analysts' consensus price target of $34.50. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $12.72 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $13.33.

Commscope Holdin share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $27.00 and the current low of $6.30 and are currently at $6.71 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.1%.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end solutions connecting technology and wireless and wired networks. CommScope Holding serves customers worldwide.

