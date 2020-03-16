Shares of Commscope Holdin Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Commscope Holdin (NASDAQ:COMM) traded at a new 52-week low today of $5.75. Approximately 355,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.5 million shares.

Commscope Holdin has overhead space with shares priced $6.43, or 81.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $34.50. Commscope Holdin shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $12.44 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $13.22.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Commscope Holdin have traded between the current low of $5.75 and a high of $27.00 and are now at $6.43. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.92% lower and 4.78% lower over the past week, respectively.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end solutions connecting technology and wireless and wired networks. CommScope Holding serves customers worldwide.

