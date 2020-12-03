Shares of Comerica Inc Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) traded at a new 52-week low today of $33.60. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 70,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.2 million shares.

Comerica Incorporated is the holding company for business, individual, and investment banks with operations in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Company subsidiaries provides services such as corporate banking, international finance, treasury management, community and private banking, small business and individual lending, investment services, and institutional trust.

Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) has potential upside of 206.1% based on a current price of $33.66 and analysts' consensus price target of $103.04. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $61.30 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $66.21.

In the past 52 weeks, Comerica Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $33.60 and a high of $83.72 and are now at $33.66. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Comerica Inc and will alert subscribers who have CMA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.