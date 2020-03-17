Shares of Columbia Propert Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Columbia Propert (NYSE:CXP) traded today at a new 52-week low of $11.04. Approximately 146,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 783,000 shares.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing, and operation of office properties. Columbia Property Trust serves its clients throughout the United States.

Columbia Propert (NYSE:CXP) has potential upside of 118.9% based on a current price of $11.42 and analysts' consensus price target of $25.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $20.53 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $20.93.

Over the past year, Columbia Properthas traded in a range of $11.04 to $23.13 and are now at $11.42. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

