Shares of Cognizant Tech-A Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Cognizant Tech-A (NASDAQ:CTSH) traded today at a new 52-week low of $43.67. So far today approximately 659,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.5 million shares.

Potential upside of 105.1% exists for Cognizant Tech-A, based on a current level of $43.81 and analysts' average consensus price target of $89.85. Cognizant Tech-A shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $62.42 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $62.51.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides custom information technology (IT) consulting and technology services, as well as outsourcing services. The Company focuses on technology strategy consulting, complex systems development, enterprise software package implementation and maintenance, data warehousing, and business intelligence.

Cognizant Tech-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $74.85 and the current low of $43.67 and are currently at $43.81 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

