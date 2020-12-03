Shares of Cognizant Tech-A Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Cognizant Tech-A (NASDAQ:CTSH) traded today at a new 52-week low of $49.34. So far today approximately 143,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 4.2 million shares.

Cognizant Tech-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $74.85 and the current low of $49.34 and are currently at $49.34 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Cognizant Tech-A has overhead space with shares priced $49.34, or 45.1% below the average consensus analyst price target of $89.85. Cognizant Tech-A shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $62.70 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $63.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation provides custom information technology (IT) consulting and technology services, as well as outsourcing services. The Company focuses on technology strategy consulting, complex systems development, enterprise software package implementation and maintenance, data warehousing, and business intelligence.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Cognizant Tech-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Cognizant Tech-A in search of a potential trend change.