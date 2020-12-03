Shares of Cognex Corp Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) traded at a new 52-week low today of $35.22. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 300,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.1 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cognex Corp have traded between the current low of $35.22 and a high of $59.14 and are now at $35.94. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems. The Company's systems are used to automate the manufacture of a variety of discrete items and to assure their quality. Cognex has regional offices located throughout North America, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Cognex Corp has overhead space with shares priced $35.94, or 27.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $49.60. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $48.68 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $52.24.

