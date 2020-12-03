MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Shares of Cognex Corp Fall Below Previous 52-Week Low

Written on Thu, 03/12/2020 - 11:13am
By James Quinn

Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) traded at a new 52-week low today of $35.22. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 300,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.1 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cognex Corp have traded between the current low of $35.22 and a high of $59.14 and are now at $35.94. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.7%.

Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems. The Company's systems are used to automate the manufacture of a variety of discrete items and to assure their quality. Cognex has regional offices located throughout North America, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Cognex Corp has overhead space with shares priced $35.94, or 27.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $49.60. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $48.68 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $52.24.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cognex Corp and will alert subscribers who have CGNX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: 52 week high/lows cognex corp

Ticker(s): CGNX

Contact James Quinn

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.