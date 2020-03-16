Shares of Coca-Cola Co/The Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Coca-Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) traded today at a new 52-week low of $42.11. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 205,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 15.7 million shares.

The Coca-Cola Company manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drink concentrates and syrups. The Company also distributes and markets juice and juice-drink products. Coca-Cola distributes its products to retailers and wholesalers in the United States and internationally.

In the past 52 weeks, Coca-Cola Co/The share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $42.11 and a high of $60.13 and are now at $42.56. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.

Coca-Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) has potential upside of 16.8% based on a current price of $42.56 and analysts' consensus price target of $49.73. Coca-Cola Co/The shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $54.12 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $56.71.

