Shares of Clorox Co Rise to a New 52-Week High

Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) traded today at $186.33, breaking its 52-week high. Approximately 1.2 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2 million shares.

The Clorox Company produces and markets non-durable consumer products sold primarily through grocery and other retail stores. The Company's principal products include household cleaning and bleach products, charcoal, cat litter, automotive care products, dressings, and trash bags. Clorox markets its products in the United States and other countries around the world.

Clorox Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $186.33 and a 52-week low of $144.12 and are now trading 31% above that low price at $189.23 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) is currently priced 31.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $129.57. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $162.69 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $156.07.

