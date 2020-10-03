Shares of Clorox Co Rise to a New 52-Week High

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) traded today at a new 52-week high of $178.87. This new high was reached on below average trading volume as 222,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 1.6 million shares.

Over the past year, Clorox Co has traded in a range of $144.12 to $178.87 and is now at $177.07, 23% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

The Clorox Company produces and markets non-durable consumer products sold primarily through grocery and other retail stores. The Company's principal products include household cleaning and bleach products, charcoal, cat litter, automotive care products, dressings, and trash bags. Clorox markets its products in the United States and other countries around the world.

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) is currently priced 26.8% above its average consensus analyst price target of $129.57. Clorox Co shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $161.06 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $155.56.

