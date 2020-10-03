Shares of Clean Harbors Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) traded today at $55.51, breaking its 52-week low. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 140,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 349,000 shares.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) has potential upside of 6.4% based on a current price of $55.69 and analysts' consensus price target of $59.25. Clean Harbors shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $77.09 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $82.28.

Over the past year, Clean Harborshas traded in a range of $55.51 to $88.40 and are now at $55.69. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides a variety of environmental remediation and industrial waste management services to customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company's services include treatment and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous solid and liquid waste, surface remediation, groundwater restoration, and waste packaging, as well as analytical testing and consulting.

