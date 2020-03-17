Shares of Clean Harbors Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) traded at a new 52-week low today of $42.96. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 56,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 490,000 shares.

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides a variety of environmental remediation and industrial waste management services to customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The Company's services include treatment and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous solid and liquid waste, surface remediation, groundwater restoration, and waste packaging, as well as analytical testing and consulting.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Clean Harbors have traded between the current low of $42.96 and a high of $88.40 and are now at $44.22. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Clean Harbors has overhead space with shares priced $44.22, or 25.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $59.25. Clean Harbors shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $76.73 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $78.99.

