Shares of Citrix Systems Rise to a New 52-Week High

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) traded at a new 52-week high today of $140.00. This new high was reached on below average trading volume as 163,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.2 million shares.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) is currently priced 24.5% above its average consensus analyst price target of $104.88. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $117.44 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $105.29.

Citrix Systems, Inc. designs, develops, and markets technology solutions that allow applications to be delivered, supported, and shared on-demand. The Company develops and markets comprehensive solutions across all dimensions of application, server and desktop virtualization, as well as application and network optimization.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Citrix Systems have traded between a low of $90.28 and a high of $140.00 and are now at $138.90, which is 54% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.41% higher and 0.56% higher over the past week, respectively.

