Shares of Citigroup Inc Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) traded at a new 52-week low today of $45.30. Approximately 300,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 17.4 million shares.

Citigroup Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $83.11 and the current low of $45.30 and are currently at $45.98 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

Citigroup Inc has overhead space with shares priced $45.98, or 45.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $84.33. Citigroup Inc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $71.25 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $74.65.

Citigroup Inc. is a diversified financial services holding company that provides a broad range of financial services to consumer and corporate customers. The Company services include investment banking, retail brokerage, corporate banking, and cash management products and services. Citigroup serves customers globally.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Citigroup Inc and will alert subscribers who have C in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.