Shares of Cisco Systems Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) traded today at a new 52-week low of $32.96. Approximately 1.2 million shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 31.8 million shares.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) has potential upside of 47.0% based on a current price of $33.08 and analysts' consensus price target of $48.62. Cisco Systems shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $45.38 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $49.04.

Over the past year, Cisco Systemshas traded in a range of $32.96 to $58.26 and are now at $33.08. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.3%.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP)-based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology (IT) industry and provide services associated with these products and their use. The Company provides products for transporting data, voice, and video within buildings, across campuses, and globally.

