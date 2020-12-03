Shares of Cinemark Holding Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Shares of Cinemark Holding (NYSE:CNK) traded today at $16.59, breaking its 52-week low. Approximately 336,000 shares have changed hands today, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 2.7 million shares.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. operates movie theaters. The Company operates in the United States and Latin America.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cinemark Holding have traded between the current low of $16.59 and a high of $43.51 and are now at $17.23. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.6%.

Potential upside of 150.7% exists for Cinemark Holding, based on a current level of $17.23 and analysts' average consensus price target of $43.19. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $30.04 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $35.23.

