Shares of Cinemark Holding Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Cinemark Holding (NYSE:CNK) traded today at a new 52-week low of $12.34. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 293,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 3 million shares.

Cinemark Holding share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $43.51 and the current low of $12.34 and are currently at $12.41 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.48% lower and 5.08% lower over the past week, respectively.

Cinemark Holding (NYSE:CNK) has potential upside of 248.1% based on a current price of $12.41 and analysts' consensus price target of $43.19. Cinemark Holding shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $29.26 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $34.98.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. operates movie theaters. The Company operates in the United States and Latin America.

