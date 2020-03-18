Shares of Cimarex Energy C Fall to a New 52-Week Low

Cimarex Energy C (NYSE:XEC) traded today at a new 52-week low of $12.34. So far today approximately 180,000 shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 3.5 million shares.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cimarex Energy C have traded between the current low of $12.34 and a high of $72.91 and are now at $12.75. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.4%.

There is potential upside of 953.1% for shares of Cimarex Energy C based on a current price of $12.75 and an average consensus analyst price target of $134.28. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $39.36 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $46.04.

Cimarex Energy Co. explores and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The Company conducts its activities in the States of Oklahoma, Kansas, Louisiana, and Texas.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cimarex Energy C and will alert subscribers who have XEC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.