Shares of Ciena Corp Has Fallen Below Previous 52-Week Low

Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) traded today at a new 52-week low of $30.58. This new low was reached on below average trading volume as 192,000 shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 2.1 million shares.

Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) is currently priced 11.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $30.12. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $40.56 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $41.71.

In the past 52 weeks, Ciena Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $30.58 and a high of $46.78 and are now at $34.10. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

Ciena Corporation develops and markets communications network platforms, software, and offers professional services. The Company's broadband access, data and optical networking platforms, software tools, and global network services support worldwide telecom and cable/MSO services providers, and enterprise and government networks.

